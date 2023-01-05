Golden Globes 2023: Here are the Latinos that will be presenting at this year’s awards

After a year absence and plenty of controversy, the Golden Globes are back. The awards show, representing the Hollywood Foreign Press (H.F.P.A.), has announced its first batch of presenters, including some Latinos, Black, and brown artists on the list.

Among the presenters this year are three of the biggest Latin stars: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colman Domingo and Ana de Armas, with the three of them being influential in their own ways.

Rodriguez was nominated for a Golden Globe in the year 2022, becoming the first trans Latina to win an award for Best Actress in a Television Series. She’s known for her work in “Pose” and “Nurse Jackie.”

Domingo has Guatemalan heritage. He won a Primetime Emmy for his work in “Euphoria” and has worked in numerous series and films, including “Fear The Walking Dead,” “Ma’ Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Candyman.”

Lastly, Ana de Armas was born in Cuba. The actress has been nominated twice for the Golden Globes, in the year 2020, for the film “Knives Out” and in 2022, for her work in “Blonde.” She’s also worked in films like “Blade Runner 2049,” “No Time To Die,” and more.