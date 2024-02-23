Isabela Merced poses with the cast of ‘Superman: Legacy’ including David Corenswet

The cast of the highly anticipated film ‘Superman: Legacy’ is preparing to start filming next week, following their latest table read with director James Gunn. ‘Madame Web’ star Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl in the new franchise, posed with the rest of her co-stars, including the new Superman, played by David Corenswet.

Venezuelan star María Gabriela de Faría is also making her way into the DC Universe, as she plays the villain Angela Spica aka ‘The Engineer’ in the new film. The two talented Latinas were all smiles during a new photo shared on social media by Gunn, who looked proud with his cast, as the production has now started.

“After the table read with the Superman cast,” he wrote on Instagram, listing the characters; “Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time!”

“What a wonderful day,” Gunn stated, with fans of the iconic superhero franchise sharing their excitement. Rachel Brosnahan is set to play Superman’s romantic partner Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult will be playing Lex Luthor, known for going against the fan-favorite superhero.





David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and Isabela Merced

The new film is set to be released on July 11, 2025, competing at the box office with the new ‘Fantastic Four’ film, as both films are set to be released around the same date. Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO, David Zaslav, recently revealed that executives are “very optimistic” about the success of the upcoming film, following a series of struggles, as the DC Universe has been “underperforming” with the latest installments, including ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’

