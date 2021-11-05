Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee reunite to support son Brandon’s clothing launch

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are back in the same room more than 20 years after their divorce, and it’s all in support of their son, 25-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee.

The Canadian-American actress looked gorgeous in a sleek, simple black dress as she stepped out to support her son at the launch of his Swingers Club Capsule Collection on Thursday. In photos from the event, Anderson is filled with pride as she poses next to her eldest son at the fashion event held at The Webster at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles.

Brandon’s father was also out to support, showing up to the event with his wife of two years, Brittany Furlan, as they posed for photos at the launch.

The Mötley Crüe star showed off his signature edgy fashion in a black leather jacket and jeans, whiich he paired with a black bucket hat. His 35-year-old wife showed off her legs in a black, ripped up T-shirt dress.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee got married in 1995 after knowing each other for less than a week, going on to welcome their first son, Brandon, in 1996. Their second son, Dylan Jagger Lee, was born in 1997, a year before they ultimately split in 1998.

After splitting from the rocker, Pamela went on to marry Kid Rock, Rick Salomon (twice), and her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, whom she wed on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Tommy has been married to internet star Brittany Furlan since 2019. Prior to Anderson, the musician wed Elaine Starchuk in 1984 and Heather Locklear in 1986.