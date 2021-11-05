Unlikely baking besties Tommy Lee and John Travolta exchange cookie recipes

If there’s one thing we all learned during the pandemic, it’s that baking can really bring people together. Now, we’re seeing a real world example of that as cookie recipes unite two unlikely celebs.

On Wednesday, November 3, Tommy Lee and John Travolta took to social media to exchange cookie recipes and share their baking techniques with their millions of fans.

The Mötley Crüe drummer posted a quick video clip on TikTok that shows a series of text messages between him and the Grease actor, which features the pair sharing recipes for peanut butter chip cookies.

Travolta’s text read, “Tommy, can you send me that peanut butter [chocolate] chip cookie recipe you have?”

Of course, Lee happily obliged and passed along the recipe, going on to jokingly reply, “Your welcies!!!” alongside a photo of the cookies fresh out of the oven.

That’s when Travolta sent back a snap of the uncooked dough in muffin tins as they baked in the oven, writing, “You didn’t know I was Johnny Crocker.”

The musician’s video also featured a clip of Travolta taste-testing the baked goods. “You would’ve thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday nights baking brownies and cookies? [While drinking] fresh lemonade!” he exclaimed.

Then, we see a shot of Lee laughing, who said, “Oh my god, buddy! Me and my wife [internet star Brittany Furlan] were just saying the same thing! I’m like ‘Who is sitting around on a Wednesday night [baking cookies]?’”

He continued, “Could you imagine if people knew that Tommy and John are...baking. What happened?”

It’s safe to say people now know about the pair’s weekday baking enveavors, as the video has since surpassed 1 million views, also racking up hundreds of thousands of likes.

While these two celebs might be an unexpected duo, the pair have been friends for a while. The rock star even comforted the actor after his wife, Kelly Preston, passed away from breast cancer last year.