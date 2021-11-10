Pamela Anderson goes on a coffee run in Malibu

Pamela Anderson, one of the biggest Hollywood icons of the ‘90s, was recently photographed on a coffee run near Malibu, California.

©GrosbyGroup



The actress was photographed on the go.

Anderson was spotted entering a coffee shop and then sitting outside of it, wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and black flip-flops. She was carrying a Birkin bag that held her belongings.

©GrosbyGroup



She was accompanied by a man in workout clothes.

Anderson was accompanied by a man in workout clothes, a Nike shirt, and some Adidas shorts. While she has steered clear from the spotlight for the past couple of years, this year, her name has been in plenty of Hollywood conversations and projects.

A couple of days ago, Anderson reunited with her ex-husband Tommy Lee in order to support their son, Brandon, in one of his fashion events. Tommy and Pamela were an incredibly notorious Hollywood couple, that had all sorts of people incredibly invested in what went on in their lives.