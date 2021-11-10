Pamela Anderson goes on a coffee run in Malibu

Pamela Anderson, one of the biggest Hollywood icons of the ‘90s, was recently photographed on a coffee run near Malibu, California.
Anderson was spotted entering a coffee shop and then sitting outside of it, wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and black flip-flops. She was carrying a Birkin bag that held her belongings.
Anderson was accompanied by a man in workout clothes, a Nike shirt, and some Adidas shorts. While she has steered clear from the spotlight for the past couple of years, this year, her name has been in plenty of Hollywood conversations and projects.
A couple of days ago, Anderson reunited with her ex-husband Tommy Lee in order to support their son, Brandon, in one of his fashion events. Tommy and Pamela were an incredibly notorious Hollywood couple, that had all sorts of people incredibly invested in what went on in their lives.
Anderson’s life is likely to be a source of interest for millions of people soon, thanks to a Hulu TV show that’ll soon be coming out. Titled “Pam & Tommy,” the series follows their tumultuous relationship and is expected at some point in 2022.
Initial photos of the project were shared and fans were shocked at the incredible similarities between the actors and the real live people they’re playing, particularly in how much Lily James resembles Pamela. Sebastian Stan co-stars as Tommy Lee.
Pamela and Tommy married in 1995 after having dated for only four days. They divorced in 1998. Despite this, in an interview with People Magazine in 2015, Pamela said that Tommy was “the love of my life.” They had two kids together.