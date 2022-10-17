Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
There is a growing list of celebrities that have made the decision to move away from Hollywood, for a fresh start in a different place. Most recently, Mark Wahlberg joined this list, selling his Beverly Hills mansion and moving with his family to Nevada, explaining that it is the best option for his kids.
And while there are several reasons for other families, including privacy. Many other have decided to change the Hollywood spotlight for a quiet life in a different state.
