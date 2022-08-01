Matthew McConaughey to play coach of a women’s soccer team in upcoming movie

Matthew McConaughey will play a women’s soccer coach in an upcoming movie.

The film is called “Dallas Sting” and will be produced by Apple. It’s based on the true story of a U.S. women’s soccer team from Dallas who went to China in the ‘80s for a tournament and beat out some of the best teams in the era, in a moment that paved the way for the sport in the States.

While nowadays the U.S. women’s soccer team stands amongst the best in the world, that wasn’t the case in the ‘80s. There wasn’t even a soccer team. During that time, in an effort to open relationships with China, President Reagan accepted an invitation from the Chinese government to participate in a women’s soccer cup, building a team of talented rookies from Dallas.

Per Deadline, McConaughey will play Bill Kinder, the coach of the team, who in real life had no coaching experience prior to his work with the Dallas Sting. The film will highlight the underdog story of the team and how they managed to beat some of the world’s best players from China, Italy and Australia. The script was written by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who previously worked on the beloved series “Glow,” and will be directed by Kari Skogland. The movie will start production in the fall, suggesting that it could be on our screens by 2023.

Matthew McCaughnahey has been on an acting break for the past couple of years, getting involved in politics and even writing his own book. Most recently, he reprised his role as Buster Moon in the animated film “Sing 2.”