Camila Alves shares hilarious story about Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s bromance

Camila Alves knows sometimes you have to let your partner have a bromance. The Brazilian model and her husband Matthew McConaughey recently when on vacation to Dubrovnik to celebrate Woody Harrelson’s birthday, and she found herself third wheeling in the Adriatic Sea. On Monday, she shared a video on a paddle board while McConaughey and Harrelson looked happier than ever sharing another.



“To the one and only @woodyharrelson A blessing to be able to celebrate together!” She wrote in the caption. “True story… my [husband] invites me to go paddle boarding, I put on a Hot bikini thinking is just me and him…I come out who’s on the paddle board? … yep… I changed and just followed these two on a canoe! Life in a bromance…” she concluded with fun emojis.



The group arrived in Dubrovnik on the ship Serenity before touring the coast by paddleboarding. What adds to the amazing story is a bird’s eye view photo showing Alves on her kayak next to the men.



Harrelson and McConaughey’s friendship goes back over a decade. The Texas natives previously worked on EDtv in 1999 and Surfer, Dude in 2008. The funny duo also starred in HBO’s True Detective, in 2014. “One of the things where (Woody) and I are good at (in) comedy is where I start, and he ends, and he starts, and I end, and we really get on a similar frequency and roll with it,” MCconguhey told Insider in 2014.

McConaughey has said in the past that actors usually end up going their separate ways after filming. “Here’s what happens, and it goes on with every film. Actors never really say it, but it’s basically true. You do become a very tight family in the making of the movie. You do make lifelong friends and acquaintances and you think when you leave, it’s hard leaving. You think I’m going to talk to this person every week. You don’t,” he told Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show in 2020.

