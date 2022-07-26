Kourtney Kardashian is addressing her haters. After a weekend getaway with her new husband Travis Barker, the Poosh founder shared a screenshot with her, “tip of the day” for all the people who leave hateful comments using their fake accounts.



Addressing her haters, Kourtney shared a screenshot of text in her Instagram story that read, “Kourtney’s tip of the day: To all of you people who love to comment on our posts, how freeing would it be to delete your fins as and live authentically. Say whatever you’re gonna say just do it as you, not as a person who doesn’t exist.” Take Kourtney’s tip into consideration and see photos of their weekend getaway below.

