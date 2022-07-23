Khloé Kardashian looks unbothered in a bikini with a cryptic quote

A lot is going on in Khloé Kardashian’s life, but one thing is certain- her abs are abbing. The 38-year-old, who recently confirmed she is expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, shared a photo in a black bikini where her chiseled abs are front and center. Koko added a cryptic caption that might be a dig at the situation with her ex, “Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls,” she wrote.



©Khloe Kardashian





Khloe shocked the internet when it was revealed last week that she is having another child with the serial cheater. There have not been reports that the baby was born, but last week TMZ said the birth was imminent, within days, or had already been born. While Koko asked for privacy, Tristan has been partying all around Europe and the UK. Days after the news was announced, he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Mykonos Greece.



According to E! The mom and NBA player are expecting a boy. The baby was conceived in November before she found out about Tristan’s love child with Maralee Nichols. A source told the outlet she was keeping it a secret to protect her mental health “from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.”

Once the news leaked, Koko was forced to confirm it with reports saying she hadn’t even told some of her family and friends yet. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her representative told E! “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” they added.