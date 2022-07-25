Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson communicating through mysterious messages?

Celebrities, they are just like us. Or at least this is what it seems with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s mysterious motivational quotes on social media. The former couple shared two similar posts at the same time, seemingly referring to their relationship and the media attention surrounding their latest drama.

Khloe posted a lengthy message on Instagram Stories about being grateful and taking on life lessons. “Be thankful that you don’t already have everything you desire...If you did, what would there be to look forward to,” she wrote on Sunday. “Be thankful when you don’t know something...For it gives you the opportunity to learn.”

“Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities for improvement,” the reality star stated.

Khloe also declared that “It is easy to be thankful for the good things,” however “a life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks.”

“GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings,” she concluded.

Tristan then went on to post an inspirational message that resonated with him, referring to three rules of life. “1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life.”

“Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward,” the athlete wrote.