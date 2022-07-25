Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS taps Paris Jackson in new L.A pool party-inspired campaign

After initially garnering a waitlist of over 350,000 people, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS will be bringing back its core swimwear collection for the first time since its launch. On Thursday, July 28th, SKIMS will offer more solutions than ever, with a collection that introduces 11 new styles and fresh, limited edition colorways of the brand’s first sold-out collection of bikinis, one-piece, and cover-ups.

SKIMS informed HOLA! USA via email, they are reimagining the swim category to make buying and wearing swimwear easy with ultra-flattering, versatile options that put comfort and confidence at the forefront.

Designed with SKIMS’ signature expertise in fit, comfort, and style, this expansive range of styles and colorways will be the go-to staples of your summer wardrobe, to be worn in and out of the water.

The collection includes 19 silhouettes in 7 colorways intended to mix, match, and create the perfect swim combination. Offered in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, SKIMS also tapped familiar faces for their new Swim collection.

©SKIMS / Cobrasnake



The brand enlisted Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey for a Los Angeles pool party-inspired campaign shot by photographer Cobrasnake

In addition to having its founder, Kim Kardashian, the brand enlisted Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey for a Los Angeles pool party-inspired campaign shot by photographer Cobrasnake.

Last month, the Skims founder and her hairdresser Chris Appleton shared photos from her latest campaign for Skims metallic swimsuits. The ‘80s-inspired look shot by photographer Nadia Lee Cohen made for some fantastic pics.

Appleton shared a gallery of photos and wrote in the caption it was the one haircut he never thought he would give Kim. “The one haircut I never thought I would be doing on Kim! But somehow she makes it look [fire] Loving this 80s world,” he wrote.