Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s first red carpet appearance together in four years

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are known for keeping their personal private. The celebrity couple prefer to stay away from the spotlight, and they are rarely seen at Hollywood premieres, however the pair decided to make their first red carpet appearance together after almost four years.

With the 43-year-old actor preparing for the release of the new Super Mario movie, his wife decided to show her support, joining him at the opening of the Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The pair looked casual as they posed for the cameras. Chris wore a floral shirt and yellow jacket, paired with black pants and black shoes, while Katherine looked stylish with matching black pants and boots, and a white shirt and dark denim jacket. The couple was all smiles, showing their love for each other and holding hands.

“I’m so honored to be Mario and carry on the legacy of bringing joy to the world through Miyamoto-San’s character. Everyone is fantastic in the film. The trailers are great but you ain’t seen nothin yet!!!” Chris previously said, sharing his excitement to play Mario in the upcoming film. “There’s not a bigger Mario fan than myself.”

The last time Chris and Katherine walked the red carpet together was in April 2019 at the premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ just one year after they started dating, and shortly after getting engaged in January 2019. The pair now have two children together, 2-year-old Lyla and 8-month-old Eloise.