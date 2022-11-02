Anna Faris says she’s ‘much closer’ with ex-Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have continued to work on their friendship.

Faris spoke with People and talked about their close relationship, which has been growing and developing with the passing of the year. She and Pratt share a 10-year-old son named Jack.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” said Faris. “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.” She also said that Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt’s current wife, was “awesome” and had a great relationship with Jack. “She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack.”

While the families now find themselves in a good spot, Faris acknowledged that it wasn’t always that way. “I’m happy with that element. And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness,” she said. She also planned to one day unite both families for the holidays. ”We won’t have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays,“ she said. ”And I do think we can. But right now we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere.“