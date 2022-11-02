Anna Faris says she’s ‘much closer’ with ex-Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have continued to work on their friendship.
Faris spoke with People and talked about their close relationship, which has been growing and developing with the passing of the year. She and Pratt share a 10-year-old son named Jack.
“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” said Faris. “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.” She also said that Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt’s current wife, was “awesome” and had a great relationship with Jack. “She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack.”
While the families now find themselves in a good spot, Faris acknowledged that it wasn’t always that way. “I’m happy with that element. And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness,” she said. She also planned to one day unite both families for the holidays. ”We won’t have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays,“ she said. ”And I do think we can. But right now we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere.“
Faris and Pratt were married from 2009 to 2018. Last year, Faris married Michael Bennett, a cinematographer, whom she met on the set of the film “Overboard”. Bennet has two children from a previous marriage.
“We realized early on that we didn’t want to be apart,” said Faris of her new relationship. “There’s a feeling of consistent safety and security that I really appreciate.”
Faris will soon star in the film “The Estate,” alongside Toni Collette, Kathleen Turner, Rosemarie Dewitt, and David Duchovny. While Faris has played her fair share of sweet and likable blondes over the course of her career, she relishes the opportunity to try out something new with this role. “There’s such liberation in getting to play kind of atrocious people,” she said.