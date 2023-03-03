Camila Alves McConaughey shares scary flight experience: 7 people injured

Camila Alves had a scary experience during her recent flight to Germany. The 41-year-old Brazilian model documented what happened on the Lufthansa flight she was on, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing after getting caught in severe turbulence.

“On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere,” Alves wrote on Instagram, sharing the terrifying experience with her fans and followers. “To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence kept on coming.”

A Lufthansa Airbus A330-343 aircraft (D-AIKK) operating flight LH469 from Austin (AUS) to Frankfurt (FRA),that experienced "significant turbulence" was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport and seven people on board were hospitalised.



📹Tom Lynch#safety#aircraftpic.twitter.com/UwfCVqvjRx — FL360aero (@fl360aero) March 2, 2023

She also posted a clip from her seat before the plane landed in Virginia, after it was reported that it was struck by lightning. “People who didn’t have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly cause it came as surprise without seat belt sign on and lighting hit the plane badly.”

News about the mid-flight scare was reported on television, and Alves confirmed that it was the same flight she was on, with “severe turbulence” happening over Tennessee. “The Lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok,” she wrote.

But this was not the end of her adventure, as her flight was rescheduled and there was more turbulence coming. “Just my luck. After last night, I just got on the rescheduled flight, and the pilot’s saying we have a 45-minute turbulence getting out of Washington [DC]. Just my luck. Wish me luck,” she said.