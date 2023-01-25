Camila McConaughey shares hilarious photo of ‘uncle’ Woody Harrelson at Vida’s 13th birthday party

Vida McConaughey is 13! The daughter of Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey is officially a teenager, and the celebrity kid had the opportunity to celebrate on a family vacation. On Monday, Camila shared a photo from the festivities which included their long-time friend they call “uncle,” Woody Harrelson.

©Camila Alves





In the hilarious picture, taken on January 3rd, the White Men Can’t Jump star looked like he was lost in thought while looking at the birthday cake, “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!” Camila quipped in the caption.

The mother of 3 went on to reflect on how fast time goes by. “How does this go people Time flies… 13!” She wrote. “You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you ‘life.’”

It’s unclear where they took their family vacation, but judging by the leis it could have been Hawaii. In 2021 the Limitless star purchased a Hawaiian vacation home for $7.85 million, per Realtor. The property sits on 1.03 acres and has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

When it comes to the family’s bond with Harrelson, they love to vacation together, and Camila doesn’t get in between her husband’s bromance. Last year in July, she shared a hilarious post from their time celebrating Harrelson’s birthday in the Adriatic Sea. The actors shared a paddleboard while Alves followed behind on a canoe. “Sometimes the bromance trumps romance,” she wrote in the hilarious video.

Vida isn’t the only McConaughey kid that celebrated a birthday recently. Her little brother Livingston McConaughey turned ten on December 28th. Camila shared a late post on January 14th showing the long-haired mini Matthew blowing out his Minecraft-themed birthday cake. “All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake! May your heart my son keep its simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful!” She wrote in the caption. No word on if Harrelson had fun jumping on trampolines with them.