Camila Alves McConaughey develops a taco-inspired ice cream creation to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Ice cream lovers, this is for you! New York Times Bestselling children’s book author and mom Camila Alves McConaughey has partnered with Whole Foods Market to release a new —and refreshing — ice cream sundae collaboration right on time for National Ice Cream Day (Sunday, July 17).

Alves McConaughey developed an exclusive ice cream creation to be enjoyed at limited-time ice cream pop-ups at three Whole Foods Market stores to celebrate the retailer’s annual frozen treats sale.

The first 500 customers at each of the three stores on July 17 between 1-4 p.m. local time will have the opportunity to experience complimentary servings of McConaughey’s ice cream creation for themselves. Participating Whole Foods Market stores include:

LOS ANGELES / Burbank: 3401 W Olive Ave., Burbank, CA 91505

NEW YORK / Brooklyn: 214 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215

AUSTIN / Lamar: 525 N Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78703

If you can’t make it to your local store, don’t worry! We have the recipes below.

“When it comes to ice cream, it’s all about the childhood inspiration for me. In Brazil, we love salty sweet combinations like salted caramel and dulce de leche, and the taco shells add the perfect crunch. Not only is this Taco Sundae delicious and kid-friendly, but it’s also made from ingredients that live up to Whole Foods Market’s high-quality Standards – perfect for celebrating National Ice Cream Day,” said Alves McConaughey.

Also joining Camila with their own unexpected, elevated ice cream sundae creations are recipe developers Molly Baz, Joanne Molinaro, and Shanika Graham-White. All products are shoppable now.

Taco Sundae

Created by Camila Alves McConaughey

“For this fun Taco Sundae, I went with a Latin twist on the traditional sundae. Salted caramel and dulce de leche are widely used and loved in my culture, and I put it all together in a fun grab-and-go presentation that is kid-approved in my house.”

Ingredients

365 by Whole Foods Market Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Siete Foods Gluten Free Grain Free Taco Shells, crushed, crumbled or whole

Rip Van Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Wafel Cookies, cut into pieces

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Salted Caramel Sauce

Assembly

Place a couple of scoops of the Salted Caramel Ice Cream in a bowl. Add chunks (crushed or crumbled) of the taco shells or your favorite Siete Foods chips. Add the Caramel & Vanilla Wafels, cut into pieces. Top with the Salted Caramel Sauce. Pro tip: Try warming up the Siete taco shells and add the Salted Caramel Ice Cream right in the shell.

Cardamom Crunch Sundae

Created by Sean Pera, Whole Foods Market Culinary Team

“This sundae was inspired by the unique flavors of Turkish coffee, which is brewed with cardamom in a centuries-old traditional process. I added the chocolate covered pretzels — my guilty pleasure — for crunch, and the fluff is a nod to my wife. It’s her favorite!”