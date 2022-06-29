A classic homemade lemonade recipe to quench your summer thirst

Lemonade is the essential classic summer beverage. It is one of the most delicious, refreshing drinks that is sure to cool you down on a hot summer day. Whether drinking it at a picnic, barbecue, party, for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, lemonade always hits the spot!
Related:
Simple but refreshing drink recipes you might want to make this summer
There is nothing like homemade lemonade! The freshly juiced lemons create the most invigorating, lemon citrus flavor. It is also super easy to make. Below are six easy steps to create the perfect classic homemade lemonade.
Recipe: Classic Homade Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 5 lemons (Juiced, with seeds removed; This should yield about 1 cup of lemon juice)
- 5 cups of water
- 1 cup of sugar (*Use ½ cup to ¾ cup of sugar for a more milder sweet flavor)
- Ice
Note: This makes 6 - 8 servings of 8 oz each cup
Preparation:
- Mix the lemon juice, 1 cup of water, and 1 cup of sugar in a saucepan, and stir well to combine.
- Place the heat on medium, and cook the mixture for about 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until all the sugar has dissolved into the liquid.
- Turn the heat off, and add the other 4 cups of water, and stir well to combine.
- Let the mixture cool for about 15 minutes on the stovetop.
- Transfer the mixture into a pitcher or container, and place into the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to cool.
- When ready to serve, give the mixture a few good stirs. Then pour into individual cups, and place a few to several ice cubes in each cup.
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about