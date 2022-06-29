A classic homemade lemonade recipe to quench your summer thirst

Lemonade is the essential classic summer beverage. It is one of the most delicious, refreshing drinks that is sure to cool you down on a hot summer day. Whether drinking it at a picnic, barbecue, party, for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, lemonade always hits the spot!

There is nothing like homemade lemonade! The freshly juiced lemons create the most invigorating, lemon citrus flavor. It is also super easy to make. Below are six easy steps to create the perfect classic homemade lemonade.

Recipe: Classic Homade Lemonade

TOTAL TIME: 1 HR & 30 MINS - SERVINGS: 8 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients:

5 lemons (Juiced, with seeds removed; This should yield about 1 cup of lemon juice)

5 cups of water

1 cup of sugar (*Use ½ cup to ¾ cup of sugar for a more milder sweet flavor)

Ice

Note: This makes 6 - 8 servings of 8 oz each cup

Woman squeezing lemons into lemonade

Preparation: