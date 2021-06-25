Simple but refreshing drink recipes you might want to make this summer

It is time to pour summer in a glass! As temperatures soar, we find ourselves craving something light, refreshing, and invigorating. Whether it is a watermelon cocktail with BACARDÍ or gin with a lime Chloe’s pop, we got you covered!
Now it is time to kick back, relax with friends and family, and indulged in these delicious cocktails.
Chloe’s Lime Pop-Tail
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish
- 1 lime, slices into thin wheels
- 3 oz Silver Tequila
- Sparkling Water
- 1 Chloe’s Lime Pop
Directions
Add the tequila and sparkling water in a glass. Place the pop, garnish with lime slices and mint leaves. Enjoy!
Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ingredients
- 2 shots (2 oz) espresso
- 1 cup milk of choice
- 2 Tbsp pumpkin purée
- 1 Tbsp maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp pumpkin spice
- Ice, float to top
- Coconut whipped cream, for topping
- Cinnamon, for topping
Directions
Add espresso, milk, pumpkin purée, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and pumpkin spice to the BlendJet. Add ice until the liquid floats to the top. Blend for 1 cycle. Top with coconut whipped cream and cinnamon.
Chloe’s Blueberry Gin Rickey
Ingredients
- 2 oz Gin
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- Sparkling Water
- 1 Chloe’s Blueberry Pop
Directions
Add Gin, sparkling water and lime juice to a glass. Place the pop and enjoy!
Blended Iced Caramel Macchiato
Ingredients
- 2 shots (2 oz) espresso
- 1 cup milk of choice
- 1 Tbsp caramel
- 1 Tbsp maple syrup, optional (this will depend on the sweetness of your caramel)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Ice, float to top
- Coconut whipped cream, for topping
- Caramel, for topping
Directions
Add espresso, milk, caramel, maple syrup, and vanilla to the Blend Jet. Add ice until the liquid floats to the top. Blend for 1 cycle. Top with coconut whipped cream and caramel.
Chloe’s Strawberry Lemonade Pop-Tail
Ingredients
- Strawberry Sparkling cider
- Lemonade
- Strawberries
Directions
Add your favorite strawberry cider to lemonade. Garnish with strawberries and enjoy with a Chloe’s Strawberry pop.
White Mocha
Ingredients
- 2 shots (2 oz) espresso
- 1 cup milk of choice
- 2 Tbsp white chocolate syrup of choice
- Ice, float to top
- Coconut whipped cream, for topping
- White chocolate, for topping
Directions
Add espresso, milk, and white chocolate syrup to the Blend Jet. Add ice until the liquid floats to the top. Blend for 1 cycle. Top with coconut whipped cream and white chocolate.
BACARDÍ Summer Watermelon Cooler
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz BACARDÍ Superior
- 0.75 oz Watermelon juice
- 2 oz Grapefruit soda
- Blueberries and lime wheel as a garnish
Directions
Fill a tall glass with ice. Add all ingredients. Give a quick stir to combine and garnish with blueberries on a cocktail pick and a lime wheel or wedge.