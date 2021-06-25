Simple but refreshing drink recipes you might want to make this summer

It is time to pour summer in a glass! As temperatures soar, we find ourselves craving something light, refreshing, and invigorating. Whether it is a watermelon cocktail with BACARDÍ or gin with a lime Chloe’s pop, we got you covered!

Now it is time to kick back, relax with friends and family, and indulged in these delicious cocktails.

Chloe’s Lime Pop-Tail

©Agencies



Ingredients

1 cup fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

1 lime, slices into thin wheels

3 oz Silver Tequila

Sparkling Water

1 Chloe’s Lime Pop

Directions

Add the tequila and sparkling water in a glass. Place the pop, garnish with lime slices and mint leaves. Enjoy!

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte

©BlendJet 2





Ingredients

2 shots (2 oz) espresso

1 cup milk of choice

2 Tbsp pumpkin purée

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp pumpkin spice

Ice, float to top

Coconut whipped cream, for topping

Cinnamon, for topping

Directions

Add espresso, milk, pumpkin purée, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and pumpkin spice to the BlendJet. Add ice until the liquid floats to the top. Blend for 1 cycle. Top with coconut whipped cream and cinnamon.

Chloe’s Blueberry Gin Rickey

Ingredients

2 oz Gin

1 oz Lime Juice

Sparkling Water

1 Chloe’s Blueberry Pop

Directions

Add Gin, sparkling water and lime juice to a glass. Place the pop and enjoy!

Blended Iced Caramel Macchiato

©BlendJet 2





Ingredients

2 shots (2 oz) espresso

1 cup milk of choice

1 Tbsp caramel

1 Tbsp maple syrup, optional (this will depend on the sweetness of your caramel)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Ice, float to top

Coconut whipped cream, for topping

Caramel, for topping

Directions

Add espresso, milk, caramel, maple syrup, and vanilla to the Blend Jet. Add ice until the liquid floats to the top. Blend for 1 cycle. Top with coconut whipped cream and caramel.

Chloe’s Strawberry Lemonade Pop-Tail

©Agencies



Ingredients

Strawberry Sparkling cider

Lemonade

Strawberries

Directions

Add your favorite strawberry cider to lemonade. Garnish with strawberries and enjoy with a Chloe’s Strawberry pop.

White Mocha

©BlendJet 2





Ingredients

2 shots (2 oz) espresso

1 cup milk of choice

2 Tbsp white chocolate syrup of choice

Ice, float to top

Coconut whipped cream, for topping

White chocolate, for topping

Directions

Add espresso, milk, and white chocolate syrup to the Blend Jet. Add ice until the liquid floats to the top. Blend for 1 cycle. Top with coconut whipped cream and white chocolate.

BACARDÍ Summer Watermelon Cooler

Ingredients

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Superior

0.75 oz Watermelon juice

2 oz Grapefruit soda

Blueberries and lime wheel as a garnish

Directions

Fill a tall glass with ice. Add all ingredients. Give a quick stir to combine and garnish with blueberries on a cocktail pick and a lime wheel or wedge.

