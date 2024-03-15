69th Taormina Film Festival - Day 8 - Red Carpet©GettyImages
Zoe Saldaña takes Italian cuisine by storm: take a look at the feast she enjoyed while abroad

A meticulously curated selection of dishes

By Shirley Gómez -New York

In a mouthwatering showcase of culinary exploration, Zoe Saldaña has recently turned her social media into a vibrant tableau of Italian gastronomy. The acclaimed actress known for her roles in blockbuster hits such as “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” took her fans on a gastronomic journey through her latest posts, featuring an array of appetizers that celebrate the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Italy.

The shared images offer a glimpse into a meticulously curated selection of dishes, each telling a story of flavor, tradition, and the joy of sharing, as she wrote on Instagram, “On this episode of “What I ordered for the table.”

"The Absence Of Eden" World Premiere Afterparty©GettyImages

Among the showcased delights are plates brimming with the freshest seafood. A particular standout is the tuna tartare, a dish known for its delicate taste and refined simplicity, capturing the essence of the Mediterranean with every bite.

Not to be outdone, the beef dish serves as a hearty counterpoint, likely drawing from Italy’s rich tradition of meat preparation. Salads, an indispensable part of any Italian meal, also make an appearance. Far from being mere sides, these salads are likely a celebration of Italy’s bountiful produce, dressed in nothing but the finest olive oil.

Pasta and ravioli, the quintessential heroes of Italian cuisine, are, of course, present. These dishes are not just food; they showcase regional diversity, family traditions and food comfort.

The selection is rounded off with prosciutto, a dry-cured ham staple in Italian antipasti. Thinly sliced and served with a variety of accompaniments.

