Zoe Saldaña shares throwback video dancing with Chris Pratt to Pitbull’s song

Zoe Saldaña has shared an adorable throwback video on social media that shows the camaraderie among the cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” In the video, Saldaña and her co-star Chris Pratt can be seen dancing to Pitbull’s hit song “The Anthem.”

The video, accompanied by the caption “Welcome to our dance masterclass ;-),” captures the dynamic duo exhibiting their dance moves. Saldaña, known for portraying the fierce Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showcases her fluid moves while Pratt, who portrays the lovable Peter Quill, joins in with his enthusiasm. Despite the high-stakes action and intergalactic adventures depicted in the films, the bond between the actors extends beyond their roles.

Saldaña’s caption, “A little throwback to our #gotgvol3 tour last year,” hints at the memorable moments forged during the promotional tour for the third installment of the beloved franchise. The behind-the-scenes moments captured during such tours often offer fans a glimpse into the off-screen chemistry contributing to cinematic storytelling’s magic.

The impromptu dance session between Saldaña and Pratt quickly drew the attention of fans and fellow celebrities, resulting in an outpouring of appreciation for the infectious joy they radiated. Many praised the duo for their moves. “Looks like Quill and Gamora finally got to dance again after so long. Kevin Bacon would approve,” a fan of the saga wrote. “My Star Lord and Gamora heart is so full right now. I love this,” another added.

Zoe Saldaña is the box office queen

The Dominican-descent actress is the first actor in history to have four movies earn over a billion. Over the weekend of January 20 to 22 of 2023, the actress’s film, Avatar: The Way of Water, surpassed $2 billion worldwide.

The 44-year-old star’s milestones include 2009’s Avatar, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and 2018’s Infinity War. Saldaña is known for her role as Neytiri in the Avatar films and her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.

In 2022, Saldaña said that although Gamora has given her unforgettable memories, the green paint gave her a hard time while filming. According to the actress, she “wouldn’t be upset” if she didn’t have to transform into Gamora’s signature color after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.