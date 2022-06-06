Ice cream is one of the ultimate comfort desserts! With endless flavors, there are countless choices! Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, pistachio, chocolate fudge, chocolate chip, mint, etc, there are so many delicious flavor options to choose from. But how about coquito ice cream?

Coquito is Puerto Rican eggnog, mostly made around the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas time. But what about making Coquito ice cream that you can have all year round! Below is the super easy and delicious recipe for making coquito ice cream, and the best part is, no ice cream maker needed. So get ready to make this unique and special treat!

Recipe: Coquito Ice Cream

TOTAL TIME: 3 HOURS - SERVINGS: 4 - DIFFICULTY - EASY

Ingredients:

½ cup evaporated milk

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

½ cup cream of coconut

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Preparation:

Pour all ingredients into a medium to large size bowl. Stir well until all ingredients are uniformly mixed together. Pour into four individual small size containers, and cover with a container or plastic wrap. Place into the freezer for a few hours or until frozen. When ready to eat, remove the container cover/plastic wrap, and let the container sit at room temperature for several minutes, until the ice cream softens. Eat straight out of the container or put into a cone and enjoy!