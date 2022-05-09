How to make fried green plantains (Tostones)

Fried green plantains, A.K.A. “Tostones‘’ are a popular Latin American food staple. They are also one of the most popular side dishes in Latin American and Caribbean cuisine. Rich and golden in color, crispy and crunchy in texture, fried green plantains make the perfect savory and delicious side dish. Below are eight easy steps on how to make the perfect, fried green plantains.

Recipe: Fried Green Plantains - Tostones

Total time: 25 minutes - Servings: 2-4 - Difficulty: Easy to Medium

Ingredients:

2 green (unripe) plantains

Vegetable oil, for frying

Salt

Preparation:

Cut the ends off of each plantain. Cut about 1” off of each side of the plantain. Holding one plantain at a time in your hand, cut the plantain. Carefully make about a ¼” slit with the tip of your knife, from the top of the plantain, all the way down the entire length of the plantain, to the other end. Cut along the natural curve of the plantain. Repeat until you have made four lengthwise cuts around the entire plantain. Using your fingers or a spoon, gently pull the peels away from the plantain. Slice the plantains into 1” straight thick slices.

It’s cooking time!

Instructions: