Picadillo is a popular ground beef dish across Latin America. Each region has its own variations, with different ingredients. It can be eaten as an entree, or as a filling in empanadas, tacos, etc.

It is such a savory and delicious meat dish that is guaranteed to hit the spot. Below is the recipe for a Puerto Rican Picadillo, which your family will absolutely devour!

Recipe: Puerto Rican Picadillo

Total time: 35 mins - Servings: 4-6 Difficulty: Easy to Medium

Ingredients:

2 pounds of ground beef (90% lean)

1 packet of Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote

¼ teaspoon Adobo With Pepper

½ teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of sofrito

½ green pepper

½ red pepper

½ yellow onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (8 ounce) can of tomato sauce

⅓ cup of green olives (whole)

1 teaspoon of jarred sliced sweet pimientos

Preparation:

Cooking Picadillo, the Puerto Rican way

Season the ground beef with the Sazon, Adobo and only ¼ teaspoon of salt. Set aside. Heat your pan on medium heat for 30 seconds. Add the olive oil and let the pan heat for another 30 seconds. Add the green peppers, red peppers and onions and cook for about 4 minutes, until the onions are translucent. Add the sofrito and minced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the ground beef and cook for about 3 minutes on the first side, breaking up the ground meat with your cooking spoon as it cooks. Once the first side of the ground beef has browned, flip to the other side, and cook the ground beef for another 3 minutes, continuing to break up the ground meat with your cooking spoon as it cooks. Add the tomato sauce, green olives, sliced sweet pimientos and the other ¼ teaspoon of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is browned on all sides and most of the tomato sauce has been absorbed by the meat.