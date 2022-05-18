Baked chicken thighs are super easy to make. It is a quick and easy dish to make that even the novice home cook can make. Just season, pop in the oven and you are done.

Also, baked chicken thighs can go with any side dishes. It is the perfect weeknight meal for families, those who are busy/on the go and just because.

Recipe: Easy Baked Chicken Thighs

Total time: 1 hr and 45 mins - Servings: 11 - Difficulty: Easy to Medium

Ingredients:

2 packages of skinless chicken thighs (About 11 pieces)

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

¼ teaspoon of ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon of dried oregano

1 ½ cups of water

Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 450 F. Place the salt, garlic powder, ground black pepper and oregano into a small bowl, mix well and put to the side. Wash and pat dry the chicken thighs and place onto plates or a sheet tray for seasoning. Take the seasoning mixture and evenly season both sides of the chicken thighs. Spray your roasting pan with a thin layer of cooking spray. Place the chicken thighs into a 13” x 8” roasting pan, presentation side up. Add the water around the perimeter of the roasting pan. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and place into the oven. Bake the chicken thighs in the oven at 450 F for about one and a half hours or until the chicken is done to your liking. When done, rest the chicken thighs, covered with the aluminum, out of the oven for about five minutes.