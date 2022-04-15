Food secrets to a healthy life revealed by the longest living people in the world

It seems the secret to a long and healthy life has been revealed, and it involves a very specific type of diet, as it has been discovered in the “Blue Zones.” These are five regions in the world where people are known to live, surpassing 100 years old in good health.

This low-fat diet involves 95% of plant-based food, with plenty of carbohydrates, and it includes whole grains, legumes, vegetables, and fruit, limiting red meat intake and replacing it sometimes with fish, in moderation.

The Blue Zones are not limited to just one type of dish, as it introduces a variety of cuisines, such as Japanese, Greek, Italian, and Costa Rican, and introduces specific elements including beans, nuts, whole grains, herbs, and leafy greens. Occasionally serving dairy and eggs.

And while it might be difficult to change your diet entirely, you can also live a long and healthy life if you include some of these elements into your diet and make sure to follow some of the steps recommended in the Blue Zones, avoiding animal fats, using oil and other plant-based oils, and focusing on more grains and vegetables.

There are also some extra steps you can take if you are looking to start a healthier lifestyle, which include reducing alcohol intake, replacing sugars with dessert alternatives, and making sure to stay active throughout the day.

