World Health Day: Try this simple steps for a healthier lifestyle

Keeping a healthy lifestyle might sound like something unattainable at times, while balancing our personal and professional lives, it might seem like there is no room for anything else.

However, as we celebrate World Health Day, here are some small changes and strategies you can easily incorporate into your routine, that can benefit your mental and physical health.

Stay active! You don’t have to suddenly introduce an intense fitness routine, but rather including some consistent movement throughout your day, this can be a morning walk, some mindful meditation, or just turning your errands into exercise.

Hydration is also important for nurturing your body, chances are you are not drinking enough water during the day, and including a glass of water in the morning, at night, and throughout the day, will help your metabolism. Boosting your energy levels, reducing cravings and reducing muscle soreness, cramps and pains.

Avoid making radical changes to your diet, instead focus on making small changes, so you can have a better relationship with food. Health experts call this “gentle nutrition,” as food it’s supposed to be a form of self-care.

Try introducing leafy greens into your meals, and instead of eating beef every day, try making space for plant proteins, such as beans and lentils. If you have a knack for candy and dessert, you can continue to indulge with different alternatives.

A great option is The Kind Dessert which offers desserts with organic ingredients, focusing on creating healthy, functional and tasty versions of classic desserts. This Latina owned business offers Soulful Hazelnut Cacao Butter, Brain Booster Nuts & Seeds Granola, Energy Chocolate Pecan Bonbon, Defender Hazelnut Cake and more.

©The Kind Dessert





“Having a sweet tooth myself and dying to find desserts that were tasty, healthy and functional, I came up with my own, making us pioneers in creating versions of classic desserts that nurture one’s body, mind and soul” explains Viviana Sarmiento, founder of The Kind Dessert, “using organic ingredients and adaptogens such as Reishi, Chaga and Lion’s Mane. No sugar, gluten or dairy. *Vegan and Keto options.”