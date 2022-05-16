Recipe: Puerto Rican Chicken Soup (Sopa de Pollo)

Growing up, “sopa de pollo” (chicken soup) was one of the best comfort foods. Whether it was during the cold winter months, when any of us had a cold or just because, sopa de pollo always hit the spot. It was always so flavorful and packed with so much flavor. It was so irresistible, that everyone would have at least two bowls. And not to sound biased, but my mother’s sopa de pollo was the best, none of us were ever able to make it like hers.
With that authentic Puerto Rican flavor and seasoned with love, it was the best sopa de pollo that I ever had. Finally, after all of these years, I recreated mommy’s sopa de pollo recipe. Try yourself and enjoy!
Recipe: Puertorican Chicken Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- ½ red pepper, small diced
- ½ green pepper, small diced
- ½ red onion, small diced
- 2 potatoes, small diced
- ¼ bunch of cilantro, remove stems and roughly chop cilantro leaves
- 2 packages of Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 6 chicken thighs (skin removed)
- 12 cups of water
- ½ 12 ounce bag of fideo pasta
Directions:
- Pour the oil into the pot and heat for about one minute, on low heat.
- Add the red pepper, green pepper, red onion, potatoes and cilantro and cook for one minute, stirring occasionally. Add the sazon, salt, pepper, garlic powder and oregano and cook for another few minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the chicken thighs and raise the heat, to medium high heat. Cook for about one minute.
- Add the water and give it a good stir.
- Cook the soup, ucovered, for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Eventually, the soup will come to a boil. Continue to let the soup cook at a boil.
- After the soup has cooked for about 30 minutes, add the fideo pasta, crushing the fideos in between your hands, to make smaller pieces.
- Cook for another several to ten minutes, stirring occasionally, until the fideos are al dente or cooked to your liking.
- Serve right away.
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about