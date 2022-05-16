Recipe: Puerto Rican Chicken Soup (Sopa de Pollo)

Growing up, “sopa de pollo” (chicken soup) was one of the best comfort foods. Whether it was during the cold winter months, when any of us had a cold or just because, sopa de pollo always hit the spot. It was always so flavorful and packed with so much flavor. It was so irresistible, that everyone would have at least two bowls. And not to sound biased, but my mother’s sopa de pollo was the best, none of us were ever able to make it like hers.

With that authentic Puerto Rican flavor and seasoned with love, it was the best sopa de pollo that I ever had. Finally, after all of these years, I recreated mommy’s sopa de pollo recipe. Try yourself and enjoy!

Recipe: Puertorican Chicken Soup

Total time: 55 minutes - Servings: 4-6 - Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of olive oil

½ red pepper, small diced

½ green pepper, small diced

½ red onion, small diced

2 potatoes, small diced

¼ bunch of cilantro, remove stems and roughly chop cilantro leaves

2 packages of Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote

2 teaspoons of salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried oregano

6 chicken thighs (skin removed)

12 cups of water

½ 12 ounce bag of fideo pasta

Directions: