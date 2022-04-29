Who would have thought that Matthew McConaughey indulges in foods with tons of carbohydrates? The actor’s wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, took to social media to share how the Serenity star and their 13-year-old son Levi are obsessed with the South American starchy tuberous root.

The Brazilian-American model, designer, and mother of three shared an Instagram video showing how her yuca fries disappeared from the plate she was holding. “My little one’s LOVE when I make yuca fries for them,” she wrote in the caption, referring to Levi, Livingston, 9, and Vida, 12.

“Look at this, guys. The plate is pretty much gone,” she said in the video.

©Camila Alves



“French fries don’t have anything on this!” Matthew said while grabbing the last piece. “Yum yum yum,” he said before asking: “Can I have this as a main course, please?”

“See? It’s a hit at my household,” Alves McConaughey added. “Maybe at yours too.”

©Camila Alves



Matthew McConaughey is obsessed with Camila Alves McConaughey’s yuca fries

“Can you make some more, please!” Matthew requested at the end of the video.