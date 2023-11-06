Gisele Bündchen spent an active weekend with her kids at the dog park

Gisele Bündchen had an active weekend with her kids, Benjamin and Vivian. The family was photographed in Miami as they enjoyed some time at the dog park and took advantage of the sunny and comfortable weather. The three were accompanied by their dog, who seemed thrilled at all of the attention.

©GrosbyGroup



Bundchen and her kids were spotted at the park, wearing shorts and comfortable clothes.

Bündchen and her kids were photographed wearing comfortable clothes. The three of them wore shorts, with Benjamin completing his outfit with flip flops and a white t-shirt. Vivian wore dark shorts and a white t-shirt while Bündchen wore sneakers, tight shorts and a grey sweater that read “Grateful” in printed letters.

They were photographed playing with their dog and using some of the workout machines available in the outdoor park. Bündchenwas photographed on top of a blue and green machine, using her feet to pedal and move around.

©GrosbyGroup



Gisele Bundchen at the park

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s split

Last year, Bündchen and Tom Brady announced they were getting a divorce following 13 years of partnership. Over the past year, the two have discussed some of the challenges they’ve experienced in the face of so much change. “I look into my life and I wouldn't have it any other way. I wouldn't have any other life,” Bündchen in an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning.

"I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for,” she said when addressing her divorce. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen but I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

