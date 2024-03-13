Matthew McConaughey explains the origins of his iconic catchphrase

Matthew McConaughey is a man associated with many things, including Texas, romantic comedies, and his endless supply of charm. Still, none are as iconic as his catchphrase, “Alright, alright, alright,” which he coined in the film “Dazed and Confused,” serving as his acting debut and launching an exciting and multifacetic career.

©GettyImages



Matthew McConaughey at the 10th anniversary screening of “Dazed and Confused”

In an appearance on the podcast “Drive, with Jim Farley,” McConaughey shared the roots of the catchphrase, which he made up on the spot on the set of “Dazed and Confused.” “Those were the first three words I ever said onscreen,” explained McConaughey. He’d never acted before and got the part after he had some drinks with Don Phillips, the film’s producer, with Phillips liking him so much that he suggested McConaughey for the role of Wooderson. The character only had three scenes in the whole movie.

A week before shooting his scenes, while doing a hair and make up test, McConaughey was approached by Richard Linklater, the film’s director, who approved of his vibe and look. Just as McConaughey was getting ready to leave, Linklater asked him if he’d like to appear in a scene, where Wooderson would try to pick up a redhead. McConaughey was totally unprepared for the moment but he agreed. “Next thing I know, I’m in this car seat and getting a mic hooked up and we’re about to shoot a scene where my character Wooderson tries to pick up a redheaded intellectual and there’s not a word written,” he said. “I start getting a little anxious. Never acted before in my life but I start telling myself, ‘Matthew, who’s your man? Who is Wooderson?’”

McConaughey’s catchphrase came to him in the spur of the moment

As he was getting ready for his debut, McConaughey concluded that Wooderson was about three things: his car, rock and roll, and getting high. “I put the car into drive, pull out, and verbally I was giving an affirmation of the three things I had while going to get the fourth,” said McConaughey. “And I said ‘Alright, alright, alright.’”

Related Video: Is Taylor Swift Related to Famed Poet Emily Dickinson? Loading the player...