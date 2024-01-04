Where to watch: Golden Globes Red Carpet and Awards ceremony

It’s that time of the year! The Golden Globes ceremony is just days away, and many of our favorite A-list actors will be walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 81st edition of the annual Golden Globe Awards is set to be hosted by comedian Jo Koy on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The broadcast will be available on CBS and viewers will have the opportunity to live-stream the ceremony on Paramount+ with Showtime, while other Paramount+ customers can stream the show the next day.

Other streaming services to watch the ceremony live include DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Paramount+ on Prime Video.

©Warner Bros. Pictures





Leading the 2024 Golden Globe nominations are ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ following the success of both films this summer, while television categories include ‘The Bear’ and ‘Succession’ as the favorites.

When it comes to acting awards, Lily Gladstone is one of the favorite stars to be recognized for her role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ as well as Bradley Cooper for his performance in ‘Maestro.’

©Prime Video





Emma Stone could be receiving the award for Best Film Comedy/Musical actress for her role in ‘Poor Things,’ and Christopher Nolan seems to be the best contender for best director for ‘Oppenheimer.’

Fan-favorite performances are also nominated, such as Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks for their roles in ‘The Color Purple.’

The Golden Globes have introduced two new categories this year, including TV stand-up comedy performance and cinematic and box office achievement.

Related Video: 2024 Golden Globe Nominations Loading the player...