Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Amanda Bynes, Camila Cabello, and more

We are just days away from 2024, and it’s been a wild year for celebrities. Your favorite stars were creating epically fun videos on TikTok for their fans, and we shared the top 10 every week. This will be the last round-up of 2023, but we will be back next year to bring the goofs and gags. Get your weekend started by checking out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel reveals that she likes to eat and drink in the shower.

2. Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner clan create an adorable video at their annual Christmas Eve party. But only Kylie,Kendall, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris were involved because they couldn’t find Kim.

3. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shares a chaotic video riding a car in the ocean.

4. Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes shares the results of her hair after running out of dye and wishes fans a Merry Christmas.

5. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton takes Phoenix on his first trip to Disneyland.

6. Becky G

Becky G reflects on all the memories she made in 2023.

@iambeckyg 2023, we DID that. Muchísimas gracias. For the hate and the love, for the darkness and the light, and for every opportunity & obstacle. Everything you have presented me with has allowed me to grow into the best version of myself YET. I will always look back at my 2023 and think damn, I’m so f*ckin proud of myself. 🥹 2024, I’m coming for you even harder. As my Lito says “ponte las pilas mija.” 🤭 ♬ 오리지널 사운드 - minlee 민리

7. Will Smith

Will Smith looks for Santa Claus at the North Pole.

8. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey gets hilarious with twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott.

9. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato shares amazing memories from 2023.

10. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington’s dad shares a hilarious joke for Christmas.