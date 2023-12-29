Vera Wang and her daughters look like sisters! What is the 74-year-old’s secret?

At 74 years old, Vera Wang is proving to be defying age. The iconic designer always delivers when it comes to her glamorous looks, and on Christmas, she wore matching teal dresses with her daughters Cecilia and Josephine Becker. She shared a gallery of photos from their holiday and it looked like they all could have been sisters.

Cecilia, 33, and Josephine, 30, smiled proudly with their legendary mother in front of their beautifully decorated dinner table with two giant turquoise Christmas trees next to them. “Me and my girls!!” she captioned the pic, “so happy together.”

So what is Wang’s secret?

It may come as a surprise that Wang doesn’t have any wild regimens, atleast that she has shared. In October, she told Page Six, she has a strong relationship with McDonald’s.

“I do eat McDonald’s, absolutely,” she told the outlet. Wang even orders it every day sometimes. “I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change.”



In 2020, she broke the Internet when she shared a photo in an orange sports bra and white denim shorts that showed off her incredible abs, luscious hair, and toned arms. Fans were shocked in the comments, wondering if she was drinking “unicorn blood.”



When a fan asked what her ab routine is in the comments, the designer responded, “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”

When talking to PEOPLE about the viral post, she told the outlet she hopes it makes women feel more comfortable with themselves. “I guess it’s just that people have an idea of what 70 looks like today. I have so many friends that are 65 to 70 that look fabulous. But I have to say that hopefully, it’s a good thing. I hope it makes women feel more comfortable with themselves or are confident, or there are many definitions of what a woman can be.”