Is coffee good for your memory? Experts share positive effect on your health

The history of coffee dates back to centuries and it is one of the most consumed beverages in the world. Beacuse of its massive demand, there is also tons of research on how coffee could potentially be good for your memory and overall health.

Coffee beans contain trigonelline, which activates antioxidants that protect blood vessels in the brain. For some people, its caffeine content provides energy but also helps burn calories, reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, and the risk of early death and cardiovascular disease among others.

Numerous studies have corroborated the positive effect on people’s health. In one of the most recent ones at the University of Tsukuba, in Japan, it was concluded that trigonelline (TG), a plant alkaloid found in coffee, improves cognitive functions. Other research, published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, concludes that drinking coffee increased connectivity in the higher visual network and the right executive control network, parts of the brain that are involved in working memory, cognitive control, and behavior-directed behavior. goals. In this way, the professor at the University of Minho, Nuno Sousa, assures that after drinking coffee “the subjects were more ready for action and alert to external stimuli.”

Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School and author of This is Your Brain on Food, says that coffee has three points to keep in mind in relation to the brain and its functions:

The micronutrients in coffee help prevent tissue damage from free radicals that the body is exposed to every day. Coffee beans contain trigonelline, which activates antioxidants that protect blood vessels in the brain. Caffeine increases serotonin and acetylcholine, which stimulates the brain and stabilizes the blood-brain barrier (which prevents the entry of bacteria).

Naidoo points out that coffee can contribute to memory support, as long as it is consumed responsibly. Although many people argue that coffee is harmful to health, the expert assures that it has more benefits and even recommends two to four cups per day.

Coffee Key Facts (Source: University of Tsukuba)

Trigonelline (TG), found in coffee, fenugreek seed, and radish, significantly enhanced spatial learning and memory in aged mice. TG was discovered to support pathways tied to nervous system development, mitochondrial function, and neurotransmitter release. The compound also suppressed neuroinflammation and increased key neurotransmitter levels in the hippocampus.

Tips to increase the benefits of coffee:

Don’t overdo it and use body intelligence, that is, analyze how foods or drinks make you feel.

Include coffee in the morning to associate it with a positive stimulus for the day.

Prepare coffee at home to avoid chemicals and substances that deplete nutrients.

Take in the morning

It’s about having a morning routine, which is one of the things that helps keep the brain in good condition. Likewise, drinking coffee as part of your morning routine can help with energy levels, improve your mood, and even lead to greater productivity and concentration.

However, it is important not to go overboard with the quantity. In addition, leaving it alone in the mornings is essential if the person has problems sleeping, since caffeine can affect sleep patterns and, therefore, this lack of sleep can affect the brain.

Dr. Naidoo warns that unfiltered coffee contains natural oils called diterpenes, which increase LDL cholesterol levels, which could cause thickening and hardening of the arterial walls of the brain. For this reason, he recommends that people be responsible with their consumption and evaluate whether they can benefit from coffee.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.

Related Video: How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You by Their Body Language Loading the player...