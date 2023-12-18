Demi Lovato and Jutes will get married! The couple got engaged after a year of romance

Demi Lovato has found her future husband in Jordan Lutes, better known as Jutes. Lovato and Lutes went public with their romance in August 2022, and after a little over a year of romance, they are ready to tie the knot. Demi met the 32-year-old songwriter in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song “Substance.”

As informed by People, Jutes asked Demi to marry with a pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring from the N.Y.C. luxury jewelry boutique Material Good. The happy couple continued celebrating their “personal and intimate proposal” at Craig’s, one of their favorite restaurants.

In July, Lovato revealed to SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up that they were “friends first and foremost” when talking about their love story. “We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt,” said Lovato.

It seems the pair are very much in love, as Jordan described Demi as his “everything” during a birthday post, and the singer went on to call him the “best boyfriend in the world.”

“I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you... this post, this caption... how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much,” Demi responded.

Demi Llovato’s previous failed engagement

Demi engaged to her ex, Max Ehrich, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of quarantining, they decided to elevate their relationship from boyfriend and girlfriend to husband and wife. However, as per Demi, she noticed Max had other intentions and decided to call it quits before moving into marriage.

After announcing their break up, she joked about their failed engagement during an appearance at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. “I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life,” Lovato said. “Don’t get me wrong; it started out amazing. I performed at the GRAMMYs and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down,” she added.

“So I did what everyone else did; I went into lockdown mode and got engaged,” she continued, referring to her fleeting romance and engagement. “I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of post mates unlimited. Also, I didn’t know this could happen but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert. So basically the same as everyone else.”