Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Tom Brady, Shakira, and more

Which is your favorite?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

The weekend is here. There has been a lot of drama this week when it comes to celebrity news, but we are here to bring good vibes only with a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks your favorite celebrities shared this week.


1. Billie EIlish

Billie Eilish shows off her incredible voice with her new song, “What Was I Made For?”


2. North West

North West chaotically cooks with Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie.


3. Britney Spears

Britney Spears dances barefoot and says Barbie would not approve.

@britneyspears

Barbie would say “horrific” to no shoes 👠 but I’m not Barbie … I’m Maria River Red 🙊☝🏻😜 !!!!

♬ Blue Spanish Sky - Chris Isaak

4. Hila Klein

Hila Klein of the H3 Podcast, which is nominated for a Streamy, announces she’s pregnant.

@hilakleinh3

IM PREGNANT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

♬ original sound - Hila Klein


5. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas shares moments from July.


6. Tom Brady

Tom Brady proves even his feet have good aim.


7. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato plays with an aging filter.

@ddlovato

The aging filters need to chill

♬ original sound - Demi Lovato

8. Shakira

Shakira lip sings one of her most iconic verses.


9. Penelope Disick

Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian get ready for bed.


10. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shows a behind the scenes of what she does to look so good.

@parishilton How I prep vs the final product! 💗Skincare and wellness are key to an iconic performance✨⭐️ #Skincare#SummerOfSliving#Tomorrowland♬ original sound - ParisHilton

