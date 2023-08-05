Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Tom Brady, Shakira, and more

The weekend is here. There has been a lot of drama this week when it comes to celebrity news, but we are here to bring good vibes only with a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks your favorite celebrities shared this week.
1. Billie EIlish
Billie Eilish shows off her incredible voice with her new song, “What Was I Made For?”
@billieeilish
just something you paid for ❣️♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Billie Eilish
2. North West
North West chaotically cooks with Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie.
@kimandnorth
Cooking with chaos♬ original sound - Kim and North
3. Britney Spears
Britney Spears dances barefoot and says Barbie would not approve.
@britneyspears
Barbie would say “horrific” to no shoes 👠 but I’m not Barbie … I’m Maria River Red 🙊☝🏻😜 !!!!♬ Blue Spanish Sky - Chris Isaak
4. Hila Klein
Hila Klein of the H3 Podcast, which is nominated for a Streamy, announces she’s pregnant.
@hilakleinh3
IM PREGNANT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️♬ original sound - Hila Klein
5. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas shares moments from July.
@nickjonas
July was a movie. ❤️♬ Summer Baby - Jonas Brothers
6. Tom Brady
Tom Brady proves even his feet have good aim.
@tombrady
Unrewl accuracy 😂🎯♬ Precision by Big Sean - Tom Brady
7. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato plays with an aging filter.
@ddlovato
The aging filters need to chill♬ original sound - Demi Lovato
8. Shakira
Shakira lip sings one of her most iconic verses.
9. Penelope Disick
Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian get ready for bed.
10. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shows a behind the scenes of what she does to look so good.
@parishilton How I prep vs the final product! 💗Skincare and wellness are key to an iconic performance✨⭐️ #Skincare#SummerOfSliving#Tomorrowland♬ original sound - ParisHilton