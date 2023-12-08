Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kim and North, Lele Pons, Jason Momoa, and more

Happy Friday! The year is almost over, and we have had a blast with our weekly round-ups of celebrity TikToks. This week was no different when it comes to content, and stars are keeping their millions of followers entertained on the app. From Christmas decorations to a look into their luxurious lives, check out the 10 best celebrity TIkToks of the week.

1. Lele Pons

Lele Pons and her Dancing With the Stars castmate and winner Xochitl Gomez get into the Christmas spirit with Harry Jowsey.

2. Anitta

Anitta shares a behind the scenes look of the filming of her new music video, “BELLAKEO” with Peso Pluma.

3. Jennifer Lopez

JLo shares the struggle of presaving her own song.

4. Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau’s front tooth veneer escapes her mouth in Hawaii.

5. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa heads to Brazil to promote Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

6. Kim and North

Kim Kardashian and North West show off one of the kid’s festive rooms.

7. J Balvin

J Balvin shows off his cooking skills but burns his arepa.

8. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria wakes up feeling like garbage.

9. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shows off the Christmas decorations in her gorgeous home she’s named Sliving Manor. The heiress recently went viral after revealing she waited a month to change her son Phoenix’s diaper.

10. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato travels around the world to London, Ischgl, and Abu Dhabi with her friends.