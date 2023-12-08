Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kim and North, Lele Pons, Jason Momoa, and more

Happy Friday! The year is almost over, and we have had a blast with our weekly round-ups of celebrity TikToks. This week was no different when it comes to content, and stars are keeping their millions of followers entertained on the app. From Christmas decorations to a look into their luxurious lives, check out the 10 best celebrity TIkToks of the week.
1. Lele Pons
Lele Pons and her Dancing With the Stars castmate and winner Xochitl Gomez get into the Christmas spirit with Harry Jowsey.
@lelepons Feliz Navidad😂 ❤️🔥🥹 @Xóchitl Gómez @Harry Jowsey #dwts♬ sonido original - MarleneOnt
2. Anitta
Anitta shares a behind the scenes look of the filming of her new music video, “BELLAKEO” with Peso Pluma.
@anitta Antes de activar el #modobellakeo♬ BELLAKEO - Tiktok - Peso Pluma & Anitta
3. Jennifer Lopez
JLo shares the struggle of presaving her own song.
4. Tana Mongeau
Tana Mongeau’s front tooth veneer escapes her mouth in Hawaii.
@tanamongeaulol
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!♬ original sound - Tana Mongeau
5. Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa heads to Brazil to promote Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
@prideofgypsies Thank you, Brazil! #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom #CCXP23♬ original sound - Jason Momoa
Pet of the week: Meet Lulu, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pet donkey
What to Watch: The 7 best movies of 2023
New Music Friday: Peso Pluma, Anitta, Pitbull, Tokischa, and more
6. Kim and North
Kim Kardashian and North West show off one of the kid’s festive rooms.
@kimandnorth
Holiday decor- one of the kids rooms!🎄♬ original sound - ci
7. J Balvin
J Balvin shows off his cooking skills but burns his arepa.
@jbalvin La culpa no fue tuya, pero mia tampoco 🔥 #newmusic#tiempodebalvin♬ Amigos - J Balvin
8. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria wakes up feeling like garbage.
@evalongoria
What a week its been! 🫠🤣♬ original sound - Bunnie 🫧
9. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shows off the Christmas decorations in her gorgeous home she’s named Sliving Manor. The heiress recently went viral after revealing she waited a month to change her son Phoenix’s diaper.
@parishilton Merry #Slivmas from #SlivingtonManor! 💕💕🎄💕💕 #SlivingMom♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Bublé
10. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato travels around the world to London, Ischgl, and Abu Dhabi with her friends.
@ddlovato
London ✈️ Ischgl ✈️ Abu Dhabi♬ One Of Your Girls - Troye Sivan