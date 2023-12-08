New Music Friday: Peso Pluma, Anitta, Pitbull, Tokischa, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here, and it’s time to (try) to let loose and unwind. The year is almost over, and artists are releasing the last of their 2023 catalog. Check out our weekly roundup of new music from a variety of genres.

1. Peso Pluma, Anitta - BELLAKEO

Musical phenomenom Peso Pluma checks another superstar off his list of collaborations, teaming up with Anitta for “BELLAKEO.” The artist has released over 20 singles in 2023. Their track comes with an epic music video filmed in Madrid that gained over 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

2. ﻿MËSTIZA - Compañera

Spanish female duo, MËSTIZA, release their debut album QUËRELES. The focus track, “Compañera” shows off the artists specialty in blending traditional Flamenco music with Latin house music. Their unique sound has created a new genre within electronic music that has been making waves in Spain and moving around the rest of the world.

3. Pinball, Maxwell, Iamchino - Triple M Remix

Global superstar Pitbull teams up Mawell, and Iamchino for “Triple M Remix.” Mr. Worldwide never fails when it comes to music that will have you ready to dance and sway your hips and the track is no different. The song is all about the power women hold.

4. J Balvin - Amigos

J Balvin returns with “AMIGOS,” revisiting the sound of his musical roots. The reggaeton ballad is all about turning a new leaf and during time times and finding peace.

5. Fireboy DML - Outside

Nigerian singer Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, known as Fireboy DML, releases “Outside.” The smooth track will have you have grooving.

6. Doris Anahi- Por Las Buenas

First-generation Mexican-American artist Doris Anahi releases “Por Las Buenos.” The track shows off her versatile sound with indie, soul, and touches of mariachi. This era for the artist is decribed as her new stage of rebirth.”

7. Tokischa - Daddy (Official Video) ft. Sexyy Red

The one and only Tokischa teams up with rapper Sexxy Red for the NSFW, infectious and catchy “Daddy.”

8. Green Day - Dilemma

Pop rock legends Green Day drops “Dilemma.” The song is all about overcoming personal struggles and taking steps forward not backwards.

9. Eden Muñoz, El Fantasma - El Viejo del Monte

Eden Muñoz and El Fantasma team up for “El Viejo del Monte,” a norteño song celebrating self-confidence and authenticity. The track, part of Muñoz’s new album “Como en los viejos tiempos,” encourages staying true to oneself and doing good for positive outcomes.

10. Moffa - TOKO

Moffa, the young urban music singer originally from Puerto Rico channels Brazilian funk with “TOKO.” “My team and I decided to step out of our comfort zone and experiment with Brazilian funk. An interesting fact about me is that I have Brazilian heritage but have never been able to meet my family from that part of my genealogy, so I haven’t been exposed to Brazilian music, let alone Brazilian funk,” Moffa shared, per East Portland Blog.