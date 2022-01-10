Ariana DeBose wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Female) for ‘West Side Story’

Steven Spielberg’s West Side StoryAriana DeBose is collecting the fruits of her hard work. The actress has been praised for her performance and just became one of the top winners of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes.

DeBose took home the awards as the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Female) for West Side Story, defeating Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Ruth Negga (Passing), Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

HFPA Grantee and Founder and Executive Director of Kids in the Spotlight Tige Charity presents the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Award onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

DeBose took social media after her winnings, saying that being “acknowledged” is a “special” feeling. “There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project – infused with blood, sweat, tears, and love – having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you,” she wrote.

Fans of the actress sent her congratulatory messages and assuring that Ariana deserves all great things. “Ariana DeBose absolutely deserves every award for her role as Anita in West Side Story! Congratulations on your Golden Globe,” the person wrote, while another Twitter user said, “Congrats, @ArianaDeBose! People are still learning every day how great West Side Story is! Onward to the Oscars!”

“Congratulations @ArianaDeBose, I’ll still remember seeing that girl who blew me away at the Tonys performance of *Summer* and thinking “she’s going to be big!” But never did I realize I was witnessing the person who’d gift us with a new Anita for the ages. Felicidades!” another fan stated.

DeBose’s win comes after the Golden Globes ceremony could not find a broadcast television network, celebrity hosts, or even celebrities willing to walk on the red carpet. As HOLA! USA previously reported, the entertainment industry decided to boycott the show for its recent diversity and ethics scandal. Variety also noted that the awards’ talent bookers could not secure attendance to the 2022 edition from any of the most important and celebrated Hollywood figures.

The Golden Globes, which presented accolades bestowed by 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, went under fire and sparked public scrutiny in March 2021 when over 100 public relations firms announced they would no longer cooperate with the event. High-profile Hollywood figures also criticized the organization resulting in the NBC network canceling its partnership.

After the scandal, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) made changes and, through its publicist, informed HOLA! USA that “as of October 2021, the HFPA added 21 new members, bringing the total membership to 103. Of those new members, 48% identify as women; 29% identify as Black; 24% identify as Asian; 29% identify as Latinx; 19% identify as Middle Eastern/North African.”