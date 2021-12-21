Stephen Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ might have a sequel to explore Maria’s life

Maria’s life didn’t end in “West Side Story,” and to explore what happened next, The Long Wharf Theater commissioned a sequel to shed light on the character’s accomplishments and fulfilled dreams.

As reported by Forbes, Steven Sapp and Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, with the support of the New Haven theater, will create a musical to follow up with the character in Puerto Rico.

©BY NIKO TAVERNISE/TWENTIETH CENTURY STUDIOS.





“What happened to that young woman, Maria, after she walks out of the park after Tony has been murdered?” Steven Sapp said. “What life does she lead now that she knows hate and murder, … and where does her story continue?”

“The dream of every Puerto Rican is to go back to the island,” said Ruiz-Sapp. “The new show will take Maria and place her within the eye of the storm … of Hurricane Maria [in Puerto Rico], where she has to take notice of everything that she has lived and everything that has happened to her.”

The production isn’t part of Broadway but an independent project supported by ethnic groups who decided to reclaim, write and tell their cultural stories.

The iconic classic musical film returned to the silver screen with newcomer actress Rachel Zegler at the helm as this generation’s Maria. “I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria alongside this amazing cast,” the Colombian-American actress shared in 2019. “West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character. As a Colombian-American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community.” Rachel previously played Maria in a local theatre production of the play.

©2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation





The cast also includes a list of other LatinX actors and actresses who round out the Sharks. Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino.

Joining Ansel on the Jets is Ezra Menas as Anybodys, Ben Cook as Mouthpiece, Sean Harrison Jones as Action, and Mike Faist as the Jets leader Riff. Also joining the cast is Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her role of Anita in the original film.