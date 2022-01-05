Hollywood boycott leaves the Golden Globes 2022 without channel, partners, red carpet, and hosts

Would this be the end of an era? Is the awards season at risk? Will the Golden Globes recover from its latest scandal? These are just a few of the questions that people have been asking themselves for weeks now, and all roads show a rocky path for the annual ceremony commonly held every January.

As reported by The Guardian, the Golden Globes ceremony has a hard time finding a broadcast television network, celebrity hosts, or even celebrities willing to walk on the red carpet after the entertainment industry decided to boycott the show for its recent diversity and ethics scandal. Variety also reported that the awards’ talent bookers have not secured attendance to the 2022 edition from any of the most important and celebrated Hollywood figures.

The Golden Globes, which present accolades bestowed by the 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, went under fire and public scrutiny in March 2021 when over 100 public relations firms announced they would no longer cooperate with the event. High-profile Hollywood figures also criticized the organization resulting in the NBC network canceling its partnership.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” NBC said in a statement in May 2021.

According to the network, they don’t consider this decision is permanent. If the organization “executes on its plan,” NBC is “hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

A general view of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who organizes the Golden Globes is seen on May 11, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. - The future of the Golden Globes was plunged into jeopardy May 10, 2021 as NBC canceled its broadcast of next year‘s prestigious awards, while major Hollywood studios and stars such as Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson slammed the organizers’ record on diversity and transparency.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) released a statement informing that the ceremony would be held on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel to “shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the program.”

The HFPA also said the event will address how the Reimagine Coalition, in conjunction with civil rights group the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), will “increase diversity, equity, and inclusion across the global entertainment industry.”

According to The Guardian, it is unknown if the ceremony will be live-streamed, but the press will not be allowed inside the ceremony, and there will be no red carpet. Those in attendance must follow strict Covid guidelines, including proof of vaccination and negative tests, and wear their masks at all times.

As HOLA! USA previously reported, in February 2021, the Los Angeles Times started investigating the HFPA for its absence of Black members. Such investigations raised concerns about ethical practices, making the 87-member group and non-profit organization of journalists and photographers release a statement assuring they will “bring in” Black members.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Norwegian entertainment journalist, Kjersti Flaa, had been denied membership in the group. According to the publication, Flaa accused the HFPA of institutionalizing a “culture of corruption,” labeling them “as a kind of cartel” that doesn’t consider qualified applicants.