Recording Academy postpones the 2022 Grammy Awards indefinitely amid omicron variant

The Recording Academy and CBS have released a joint statement announcing that the 64th annual Grammy Awards show has been postponed indefinitely. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority,” the organization and tv network informed.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” they added. “We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

©GettyImages



A general view of atmosphere at the 2015 GRAMMY Partner Summit at The Fess Parker A Doubletree by Hilton Resort on June 11, 2015 in Santa Barbara, California.

The Academy delays the beloved show for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. In 2021 the Grammy Awards were set to take place on January 31 but were moved to March 14, 2021, after a surge in Covid cases in Los Angeles.

As a measure, the organization also changed the event’s venue from the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) to the Los Angeles Convention Center so guests could have more space.

Sources told Page Six that the Recording Academy is looking for a new venue to host the telecast. “They’re having trouble finding a venue and they’re looking at the Hollywood Bowl because it’s outside,” the insider said.