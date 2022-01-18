The 2022 Grammys have a new date and location!

The show will go on...at a later date AND at a new venue! The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday that the 64th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, have been rescheduled for Sunday, April 3, and will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission.”

The 64th #GRAMMYs have been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the @MGMGrand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 on @CBS! ✨🎶 pic.twitter.com/Fidkbeyanm — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 18, 2022

The show was originally scheduled to take place Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but was postponed earlier this month. “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” the Recording Academy and CBS said in a joint statement on Jan. 5.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” the statement continued. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks.”

The 2022 Grammys will air live at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network. The ceremony will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.