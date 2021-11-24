Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and more proud artists react to their GRAMMY nominations

It’s GRAMMY season! Fresh off the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs the nominations for the 2022 64th annual GRAMMY’s were announced on Tuesday, November 23rd and it’s going to be a battle against some of the top artists to see who takes home the most awards in January. Regardless of how many nominations or wins artists has taken home in the past, the achievement is one they hold dear to their heart. Take a look at some of the artist‘s reactions who were nominated for the prestigious award show below:
JON BATISTE
Leading the nominations with 11, Jon Batiste thanked his collaboraters and ancestors.
H.E.R
H.E.R is only 24 years old and has already been nominated for 23 Grammy‘s. This year she was nominated for 8, including Album of the Year. “ONLY GOD. Thank you to all the people that helped create these records!!!!” She wrote.
BILLIE EILISH
Billie EIlish cleaned up the 2020 GRAMMY’s winning 5 out of 6 of her nominations and now has the opportunity to take home 7. “this is UNREALLLLLLLL!!! literally insane… such amazing news to wake up to. i could scream,” the Happier Than Ever creator wrote.
OLIVIA RODRIGO
With 7 nomianations Olivia Rodrgio has a lot to celebrate, “when I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the staples center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder,” she wrote in her lengthy caption.
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga has 6 nominations including album of the year with 95-year-old Tony Bennett. She dedicated a lengthy caption to Tony, “This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did. At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honored to be his companion in music and his friend. Thank you to the public for loving us, we surely love each other, and you. Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music,” Gaga wrote.
SAWEETIE
First time nominee Saweetie was left speechles with 2 nominations. “’I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!” She wrote.
SELENA GOMEZ
“Are you kidding me!? Revelación is nominated for a GRAMMY! This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful,” a proud Selena Gomez wrote.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Nominated for album of the year with ‘evermore’ Taylor Swift wrote, “NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE,” with a beautiful video of her singing. She also congratulated her fellow nominees.