Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and more proud artists react to their GRAMMY nominations

It’s GRAMMY season! Fresh off the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs the nominations for the 2022 64th annual GRAMMY’s were announced on Tuesday, November 23rd and it’s going to be a battle against some of the top artists to see who takes home the most awards in January. Regardless of how many nominations or wins artists has taken home in the past, the achievement is one they hold dear to their heart. Take a look at some of the artist‘s reactions who were nominated for the prestigious award show below:

JON BATISTE

Leading the nominations with 11, Jon Batiste thanked his collaboraters and ancestors.

H.E.R

H.E.R is only 24 years old and has already been nominated for 23 Grammy‘s. This year she was nominated for 8, including Album of the Year. “ONLY GOD. Thank you to all the people that helped create these records!!!!” She wrote.

BILLIE EILISH

Billie EIlish cleaned up the 2020 GRAMMY’s winning 5 out of 6 of her nominations and now has the opportunity to take home 7. “this is UNREALLLLLLLL!!! literally insane… such amazing news to wake up to. i could scream,” the Happier Than Ever creator wrote.