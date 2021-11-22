Bad Bunny takes the stage with Tainy and Julieta Venegas for American Music Awards performance

Following his unforgettable performance of “MALDITA POBREZA” to close out the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on Thursday night, Bad Bunny made his way over to Los Angeles for another performance at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The reggaetonero got together with his frequent collaborator and powerhouse producer Tainy and Julieta Venegas to perform their new song, “Lo Siento BB:/” together for the first time.

We’re used to the Puerto Rican singer pushing boundaries for his performances, singing his heart out in the middle of flames and fireworks for his Latin Grammys display earlier last week. This time around was no different, featuring Venegas as a robot behind the piano while Bad Bunny dressed a cyclops hovering above the stage in an orb.

“Lo Siento BB:/,” which was released back in October, is the first single from Tainy’s forthcoming debut studio album, Data. This performance for the producer follows another one in September, when Tainy joined Shawn Mendes for a performance of their song “Summer of Love” at the MTV VMAs 2021. He also brought home his second Producer of the Year win at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

“This track is a dream come true,” Tainy said of “Lo Siento BB:/” in a press release upon its launch. “It’s been a long journey to finally get to release a part of the work from my upcoming debut album and I think there’s no better way then this to kick it all off. I am a huge fan of both these artists and to have been able to bring them into my creative space and create something really different not heard before makes me so happy!”

Earlier this week, in addition to his performance at the ceremony, Bad Bunny won two Latin Grammys for Best Urban Music Album (El Último Tour Del Mundo) and Best Rap/Hip Hop Song (“Booker T”). On Sunday night, prior to his performance with Tainy and Venegas, he took home the American Music Award for Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album.