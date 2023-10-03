Sheila E. continues making history as the band leader on new TV show ‘Lotería Loca’

‘The Queen of Percussion’ is in the house. Brace yourselves! Sheila E. continues making history as she leads the band on the new TV show, ‘LOTERÍA LOCA.’ The season premieres Monday, October 2nd at 9 pm ET on the CBS Television Network.

LOTERÍA LOCA’ is the first multicultural, bilingual, Latin-inspired show to ever appear on prime-time television and there is no better fit for the job than ‘the Queen of Percussion’ herself.

She is the musical director and bandleader for ‘LOTERÍA LOCA’. The band is full talented musicians, the best of the best. “I’m still known as the first woman musical director in late night television when we had the Magic Johnson show. I still hold that, but I’m wondering if I’m going to be the first female musical director for a game show?” she shared in an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA at the WFOR-TV/CBS in Miami. “Oh, my God! Are we making history again? Yeah. I don’t even know, but I have to check and see.”

The talented Jaime Camil hosts and executive produces the series. Sheila E. and Jaime are the perfect partners in crime. As he leads contestants through the game of chance, Sheila E. provides them with vibrant music throughout the show. And yes, there is a dance crew called ‘The Loca Dancers’!

Sheila E. is having a fantastic year. She made history as the first female solo percussionist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The unveiling of her star, accompanied by Ringo Starr, marked a monumental moment for the musician born Sheila Escovedo, who expressed her gratitude for this prestigious recognition. “I am honored, humbled, and blessed to receive this award,” she said, cherishing the significance of this﻿ moment forever.

Ringo Starr, Sheila E., H.E.R., Jimmy Jam



Jaime Camil is out of this world, and this LOTERÍA LOCA projects proves it, moving the entertainment industry forward. Absolutely. And I know he’s pushing this whole multicultural bilingual and Latino-based show in prime time. I mean, that’s, are you kidding me? That’s like, you know, it hasn’t been done like that. This is the first time... We’re making history. It’s never been done. And to be a part of something again, making history, 2023, that we have a bilingual, multicultural game show on national television is amazing! Jaime Camil is amazing. He’s an amazing host. He’s an entertainer. He knows how to get to the people. He’s just like the energy. And I love him. And him being an executive producer, I mean, it’s just amazing. And our guy, Jeff Apploff, he’s the main guy who really put this together. And that’s how I actually got the gig because he’s my neighbor. So Jeff Apploff is your neighbor and got you the gig! He lives two blocks from me. No one knows that, but he lives two blocks from me. He’s my neighbor. He makes game shows. That’s what he does. He creates game shows and he’s just like, “Wait, I think I have something for you.” I’m like, “Finally.” And yeah, so we did this a year and a half or so ago. And then we did a pilot and then it is like we hope it gets picked up. And then a year later or so, and then I forgot about it. Then he called and was like, “We’re going to shoot it in about three weeks.” I’m like, “Wait. What?” I had to move my schedule. He thinks I’m not doing anything. Are you kidding me? So he is like, “All right, we got to go. We got to do this.” I’m like, “Oh my God.” So we rearranged my schedule. Tour dates had to get pushed, but we made it happen. And I’m so glad. I’m so glad we made it happen. We’re very excited because really to be able to be the first to do this and for the Latin people, it’s interesting. Yes, for the Latin people, we are proud.



You are constantly making history! And Latinos are proud... We’re very excited because really to be able to be the first to do this and for the Latin people, it’s interesting. Yes, for the Latin people, we are proud. This is an accomplishment that has never been done. But also bringing the masses to this is very cool because we were talking about it before you got here. It’s like, we didn’t really learn how to speak Spanish early on. My dad didn’t speak Spanish around us because it’s that generation of either you’re told not to speak Spanish because you’re going to be pushed to the side and because we’re Mexicans and it’s like we’re the lowest of the lowest, and so don’t speak Spanish. And we were pressed to not do that, to be suppressed not to. So we didn’t learn Spanish. And it’s like, I wish we would have. We had different teachers teaching us, but they were all from different places and really they were just learning how to speak Spanish. So this show is a great way to learn Spanish plus one can win $1 million dollars. It’s interesting because I’ve learned more Spanish on the show, which is what we’re talking about, to be able to teach those who have not learned Spanish. This is like Spanish 101. It’s so cool. The tableta. Oh yeah, the tablet. I mean, mariposa. Yes, I mean, the butterfly. It is fantastic how they use Spanish in such an easy way, right? It is brilliant. It’s brilliant the way that it’s come about. And to think anyone can be a part of this show and to give away $1 million is incredible. $1 million. So those who used to grow up playing lotería, I mean, Mexican bingo, they’re just going to love this because this is Mexican bingo on steroids. It’s got variety. It’s got all kinds of stuff. We’ve got music happening. It’s just a little bit of everything.

©Fernando Marrero/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting







Let’s talk about the LOTERÍA LOCA music. Ah, the music, it makes you dance. It makes you dance. I’m still known as the first woman musical director in late night television when we had the Magic Johnson show. I still hold that, but I’m wondering if I’m the first female musical director for a game show. Are we making history again? I don’t even know, but I have to check and see. Did you write the music? Were you part of the creative process? This one I wasn’t. Cheche (Alara) is an amazing producer and songwriter. He’s written for everyone. Cheche is my friend. He’s amazing and is just like, when we first did the pilot, he’s like, “Okay, we’re going to get the music together.” He actually did, which I think is brilliant... This is the first time this has ever happened. But he wrote all the music ahead of time. So then we went into the studio and recorded it to make sure that we had stuff just in case. But all the songs, everything was already recorded. I’m like, this is a first. And it’s actually kind of cool because it gives you the theme of the song. Every time you hear it, you’re like, “Loteria...” You just want to dance. And it’s a great melody. It’s so much fun and being a part of this band to be able to do this. And there’s also a girl playing bass. Any special celebration for the premiere? We’re actually going to do a watch party at my house. So we’re inviting all kinds of people to come to my house and we’re going to have Mexican food. Yes, we are. And we’re just going to have a blast watching it. I can’t wait to see it. I haven’t seen the final. So I mean, I can’t wait.



What’s next for Sheila E.? My first ever salsa record. I am so happy! It’s turned in. It’s done. And I’m just going to tease a few names. Just a few. Just like a few. Rubén Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Gloria Estefan, Victor Manuel, Jon Rodriguez. My dad Pete Escovedo. My mom played on it, mom Escovedo. I mean, yeah, the producer, Tony Succar and I did this and we did most everything here in Miami. I used all the Miami musicians. I got chills. These musicians here I know are killing it. They’re killing it. And so we’re going to come back here next year. We’re doing a showcase in Miami and we’re inviting everybody. The press. It’s going to be sold out. It’s going to be insane.

