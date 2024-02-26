Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima to reunite in the spring: Details

Queen Letizia andKing Felipe of Spain are heading to the Netherlands this spring. The Spanish royals are set to pay a state visit to the country in April. The Dutch Royal House shared details about the upcoming trip on Monday, Feb. 26.

“At the invitation of His Majesty the King, His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain will pay a state visit to the Netherlands on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 April. King Felipe will be accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Letizia,” a statement from the Royal House reads.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain visited the Dutch King and Queen in the Netherlands back in 2014

Letizia and Felipe have previously visited Queen Maxima andKing Willem-Alexander. Back in 2014, the Spanish King and Queen traveled to the Netherlands for a one-day visit, during which they had lunch at Noordeinde Palace.

They have since reunited at events, including the 2019 Order of the Garter service in the UK, in addition to the Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh in 2022, Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022, King Constantine II of Greece’s funeral in 2023 and King Charles’ coronation in 2023.

The two royal couples traveled to Wales last May for their respective daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Alexia’s graduation from UWC Atlantic. Queen Letizia’s firstborn and Queen Maxima’s second daughter began their International Baccalaureate studies at the school in 2021.﻿ Prior to the Spanish and Dutch Princesses attending UWC Atlantic, King Willem-Alexander said (via RTL Boulevard) that it “was a total surprise” for them that Leonor would be attending the same school as Princess Alexia. He added, “But I am sure they will get along well together.”