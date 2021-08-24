When do Princess Leonor and Princess Alexia start school in the UK?

The start of the new school year means a new change of scenery for Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands. The Princesses are set to begin their studies at UWC Atlantic in Wales. According to the school’s website, the start of the term for first years is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 30, while pre-induction programs for selected students commenced this week.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images/WireImage



The Princesses will be attending UWC Atlantic in Wales

It was announced in February that Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter “will study the International Baccalaureate program” at UWC Atlantic and will be residing on campus like other students. Leonor previously attended Santa Maria de los Rosales school in Madrid with her younger sister Infanta Sofia.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s second child, Princess Alexia, will be joining the future Queen of Spain at the school in Wales. “After the summer, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexia of the Netherlands will continue her high school days at the United World College of the Atlantic (UWC Atlantic College) in Llantwit Major in Wales,” the Dutch Royal House said in March. “She will go there for her International Baccalaureate.

©Getty Images



Queen Maxima’s daughter Alexia and Queen Letizia’s eldest child, Leonor, reportedly know each other

Princess Alexia, who completed her fourth year of Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague, is following in her father’s footsteps. King Willem-Alexander completed his secondary education at the United World College of the Atlantic and obtained his International Baccalaureate from there in 1985.

According to RTL Boulevard, Princess Alexia knows Princess Leonor, but not very well. During the Dutch royal family’s annual summer photocall last month, Willem-Alexander and Maxima revealed that it wasn’t until their daughter had been accepted, did they learn that King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s firstborn would be attending the same school as Alexia. The Dutch King said, “That was a total surprise for us. But I’m sure they will get along well.”