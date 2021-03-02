Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia’s daughters to study at the same school

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ daughter Princess Alexia is set to attend the same school in Wales as Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s firstborn, Princess Leonor. The Dutch Royal House announced on Tuesday that the couple’s second child, who is second in line to the Dutch throne after her older sister Princess Catharina-Amalia, will attend the United World College of the Atlantic later this year.

Princess Alexia will be attending the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales

“After the summer, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexia of the Netherlands will continue her high school days at the United World College of the Atlantic (UWC Atlantic College) in Llantwit Major in Wales,” a press release from the Dutch Royal House reads. “She will go there for her International Baccalaureate. Princess Alexia is now in the fourth year of the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague.”

The Royal House added, “The period of the princesses‘ school days is private. At the express request of the parents, an appeal is made to the media to continue to respect the privacy of their daughters.”

Queen Letizia’s eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, is also set to begin her studies in Wales later this year

Alexia, 15, is following in the footsteps of her father, who completed his secondary education at the United World College of the Atlantic and obtained his International Baccalaureate from there in 1985.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe announced last month that their eldest daughter Princess Leonor will begin her studies at the UWC Atlantic College “between the end of August and the beginning of September,” and will reside in one of the school’s boarding houses on campus.

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium’s daughter Princess Elisabeth graduated from the school last May. According to its website, “UWC Atlantic College was designed to promote international understanding through education” and “provides a platform for young individuals to learn through shared experience and be empowered to make a positive difference.”